Crosby picked up two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

It was a record-setting night for Crosby. With his three points in the contest, Crosby tied the great Wayne Gretzky for 19 straight seasons of averaging at least a point per game. Crosby scored two markers for his 36th and 37th goals on the year and added a primary assist on Bryan Rust's opening goal. The 36-year-old Crosby has 13 points across his last five games, scoring four goals and adding nine assists over that span.