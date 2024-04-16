Crosby had a power-play goal, an assist, and seven shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Crosby continued his late-season surge on Monday, with nine goals and 23 points over the last 12 games. At 36, he continues to be a dominant force, accumulating 42 goals and 92 points through 81 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tacks on helper•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reaches 1,000 career helpers•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Adds assist Monday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Lights lamp twice in comeback win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Continues to shine•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three-game, nine-point streak•