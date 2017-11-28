Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Bags second straight three-point night
Crosby had a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia.
Even for Crosby, 13 points in seven games and 10 in his past four is a strong stat line. He's obviously going to be in your lineup no matter what as long as he's healthy, but it's nice to see him producing at a top level.
