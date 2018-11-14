Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Being evaluated for injury

According to coach Mike Sullivan, Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

It isn't clear when Crosby may have suffered an injury, as he looked fine while logging a whopping 21:32 of ice time Tuesday against New Jersey, but this is definitely a situation worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay. Another update on the superstar's status should surface prior to puck drop against the Lightning.

