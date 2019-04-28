Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Finalist for Hart Trophy

Crosby was announced as a finalist for the 2018-19 Hart Memorial Trophy on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

This is Crosby's seventh top-3 finish in Hart Trophy voting as he looks for his third win. He scored 35 goals and 100 points in 79 games this season, his first 100-point campaign since the 2013-14 season. The 31-year-old continues building his Hall of Fame resume.