Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Garners power-play assist

Crosby earned a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Buffalo.

Crosby managed just one shot on goal despite logging 6:11 of ice time with the man advantage. The world-class center will need to be better if the Penguins are going to extend their 13-year postseason run. Paired alongside Jake Guentzel, the 32-year-old veteran should be considered a near lock for another 80-plus point campaign and is certainly capable of challenging the 100-point mark.