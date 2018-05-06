Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Hits 20-point mark in just 11 games

Crosby picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-3, Game 5 loss to the Capitals.

He has 20 points in just 11 games and his game has ascended to yet another level. Sid's team is down 3-2 in this series, but don't count them out yet. Not with Crosby carrying the mail. And not with perennial choke artists from Washington lining up against them.

