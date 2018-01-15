Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Keeps it rolling with multi-point night

Crosby extended his point streak to 10 games Sunday, notching his 17th goal of the season and adding an assist in a win over the Rangers.

Crosby is on an absolute tear right now, recording four straight multi-point games in which he's compiled three goals and eight assists. The Pittsburgh captain is up to 47 points in 46 games and is showing why he's still the best. Crosby's minus-10 rating isn't ideal, but his tremendous offensive production makes him a must-own in every format.