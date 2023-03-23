Crosby scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Crosby scored on a backhanded shot off the rush to open the scoring early in the second period. He'd gone five games without a tally entering Wednesday, though he still had five assists in that span. The 35-year-old center is up to 30 goals, 84 points, 212 shots on net, 67 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 71 contests. He's matched his point total from last season, but he's still got time to get to the 90-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.