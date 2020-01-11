Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Not returning Friday
Crosby (groin) did not skate Friday and will remain out against the Avalanche, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Crosby wasn't feeling well, but the missed practice day shouldn't affect his recovery timeline too much. Crosby will look to get into a practice prior to Sunday's game against the Coyotes. Once the superstar can get into a full practice, it should be more clear when he'll be able to enter the lineup. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve prior to making his return.
