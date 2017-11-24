Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Notches two points in loss
Crosby recorded a goal and a power-play assist through 21:55 of ice time during Friday's 4-3 loss to Boston.
This was just the second multi-point showing in 18 games for No. 87, as Crosby has been mired in an offensive funk compared to his usually high-scoring standard (seven goals and 12 assists through 24 games). Considering those numbers likely represent his fantasy floor, patience will probably pay off in the long run for the veteran star, and it's definitely ill-advised to deal him at a discount. After all, Crosby is a hot streak away from lining himself up for a fourth consecutive 80-point showing.
