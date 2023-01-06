Crosby scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Crosby helped out on a Ty Smith goal early in the third period and added a tally of his own late in the frame. Prior to Thursday, Crosby had been held off the scoresheet for a season-high four straight games, going minus-6 in that span. The Penguins have lost six in a row, and his lack of production is likely a big part of the team's slump. The All-Star center still has 20 goals, 45 points, 108 shots, 46 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 38 outings.