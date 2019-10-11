Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point streak at four games

Crosby had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The goal came on the power play. Sid has at least one point in each of the Pens' first four games (two goals, four assists). He has to carry a heavy load with Evgeni Malkin out, but once again he simply put his team on his back and lifted them to a win. Crosby has shown no sign of slowing down and at 32 remains elite.