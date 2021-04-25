Crosby lit the lamp on three shots across 19:48 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

With his 20th goal of the season Saturday, Crosby became the first player in team history to score at least 20 goals in 13 NHL seasons. The record surpassed Mario Lemieux and his teammate Evgeni Malkin, both of which have 12 such seasons. Crosby continues to produce at a high level, recording 55 points across 47 games this season. The 33-year-old is currently on a three-game point streak, and he'll have an opportunity to extend that streak in Sunday's game against Boston.