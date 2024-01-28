Crosby picked up an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

The point extended his scoring streak to seven games and nine points, including five goals. Crosby also reached 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in a 17th NHL season. That puts him in a six-way tie for 22nd in the NHL. Crosby has 1,552 points over 18 seasons (1,236 games), and with continued health, he will move past Ray Bourque into 11th all-time. He needs 28 points to do that.