Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sitting out Worlds
Crosby will not attend the 2019 IIHF World Championship with Canada, instead spending the offseason recovering and preparing for next year, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
After a disappointing four-game exit from the playoffs in which Crosby logged a lone assist, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the world-class competitor anxious to get started on his preparation for the 2019-20 campaign. While the season may have ended sooner than the veteran center was hoping, he is coming off one of his best years after racking up 100 points for the first time since 2013-14. While changes might be coming for the entire Pens roster, Sid the Kid is probably one of only two untouchable players along with Evgeni Malkin.
