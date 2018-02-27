Jarry was added from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday on an emergency basis.

Jarry should provide the team with some reinforcements in goal with Matt Murray (concussion) out for an indeterminate amount of time. Casey DeSmith is slotted to start for the Penguins during Tuesday's matchup, but Jarry could be a candidate to slide into the blue paint Thursday when the Penguins travel to Boston.