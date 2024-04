Jarry (illness) will back up Alex Nedeljkovic versus Washington on Thursday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Jarry missed two games earlier in the week after he was expected to start Monday against the Rangers. Jarry is 19-24-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He is 1-5-1 in his last eight appearances and is now battling Nedeljkovic for the No. 1 job with the Penguins.