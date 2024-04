Jarry made one relief appearance over the Penguins' last 12 games while Alex Nedeljkovic took over as the No. 1 netminder.

For the first time since Jarry's rookie campaign back in 2017-18, in which he played in just 26 games, the netminder failed to reach the 20-win threshold. In his 51 outings, the British Columbia native posted a career-worst 2.91 GAA and .903 save percentage while going 19-25-5. In a sign of Jarry's inconsistency, he finished tied for the NHL lead in shutouts with six.