Jarry (illness) will not be available against the Devils on Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Without Jarry in the lineup, the team called up Joel Blomqvist to serve as the backup to Alex Nedeljkovic, who will be making his sixth straight start. At this point, with Jarry having just one win in his last eight appearances, the Penguins may continue to roll with Nedeljkovic down the stretch -- at least as long as there is a glimmer of hope for securing a wild-card spot.