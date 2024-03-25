Jarry allowed one goal on five shots after coming on in relief of Alex Nedeljkovic in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado.
Jarry has managed just one victory in his last eight appearances, going 1-5-1 with a 4.74 GAA and an .869 save percentage in that span. Over the Penguins' last 17 contests, Jarry has made 14 appearances and should continue to see a majority of the workload moving forward, even with his lack of victories.
