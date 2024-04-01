Jarry (illness) will not face the Rangers on Monday as previously expected, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry was originally expected to make his first appearance since March 24 but the Penguins will instead go with Alex Nedeljkovic due to Jarry's illness. Jarry is 0-3-0 after allowing 16 goals on 86 shots over his last four games. The 28-year-old's status for Tuesday's game against the Devils is currently unknown.