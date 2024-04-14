Jarry stopped 12 of 14 shots in relief of Alex Nedeljkovic, taking the loss in a 6-4 defeat to the Bruins on Saturday.

Jarry entered the game just after the midway mark. The Penguins were competitive enough to make it close, and that ultimately resulted in Jarry taking his fourth loss in five outings. His playing time has all but dried up with Nedeljkovic playing well enough to get the Penguins in the playoff hunt. Jarry dropped to 19-25-5 with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 51 appearances this year. The Penguins host the Predators on Monday and visit the Islanders on Wednesday for their last two games of the regular season.