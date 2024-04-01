Jarry will tend the twine against the Rangers on the road Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry will make his first appearance in the crease since March 24 versus Colorado, having been benched in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic for the last three games. It's been an underwhelming end to the season for the 28-year-old Jarry, having gone 1-5-1 in his last eight outings with a 4.47 GAA and .869 save percentage. With Jarry starting Monday, look for Nedeljkovic to take game two of the back-to-back versus the Devils on Tuesday.