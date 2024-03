Jarry stopped 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

The game was 2-1 for New Jersey heading into the third period, but the home squad scored three straight goals against Jarry to begin the frame and blow it open. The 28-year-old netminder is having an awful finish to the season, giving up four or more goals in four of seven March starts while going 2-4-1 with a 4.35 GAA and .883 save percentage.