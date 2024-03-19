Jarry was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, indicating he'll be between the road pipes versus New Jersey.

Jarry will be looking for a bounceback performance after getting the hook against the Rangers on Saturday. The 28-year-old netminder has managed just one win in his last five outings, going 1-3-1 with a 4.48 GAA and .880 save percentage. If Jarry can get just one more victory, he'll reach the 20-win mark for the fifth straight season.