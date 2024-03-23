Jarry gave up four goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic early in the third period of Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

It's the third time in his last seven starts Jarry hasn't made it to the final horn, a brutal stretch in which he's gone 1-5-1 with a 4.71 GAA and .870 save percentage. The Penguins' playoff hopes are on life support, but Nedeljkovic hasn't been any better in March, which doesn't give coach Mike Sullivan many options. Unless Pittsburgh decides to roll the dice and turn the crease over to 2020 second-round pick Joel Blomqvist (2.16 GAA, .918 save percentage for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season), Jarry will likely hang onto the No. 1 job over the final weeks of the season.