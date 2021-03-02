Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Tuesday.
In Jarry's previous five contests, he has posted a 4-1-0 record and 2.16 GAA but struggles in his prior two matchups with Philadelphia. In those outings, the 25-year-old netminder was shelled to the tune of nine goals allowed on 33 shots (.727 save percentage). The British Columbia native will also be without stud-center Sidney Crosby (COVID-19 protocol), which certainly won't improve his chances of securing a win Thursday.
