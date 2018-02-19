Jarry set aside 35 of 37 shots en route to a 5-2 road win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

This was an impressive showing against a Blue Jackets team that countered with reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky, and now the Penguins sit atop the Metropolitan Division standings after an inauspicious start to the season. Jarry posted up between the pipes for the first time since Jan. 17, but his latest performance could prompt coach Mike Sullivan to give him more playing time down the stretch.