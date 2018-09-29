Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sustains apparent leg injury
Jarry was spotted with a bag of ice on his right leg after Friday's 7-6 road loss to the Blue Jackets, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports. He drew the start for the Penguins, surrendering five goals on 20 shots before giving way to Casey DeSmith in the second period.
The plan was for DeSmith to replace Jarry even if he hadn't sustained an injury, but unfortunately, that's how it transpired for the 2013 second-round (44th overall) draft pick. This doesn't sound like a serious issue, but the Penguins are sure to reevaluate the Canadian backstop ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Capitals.
