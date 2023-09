Smith was placed on waivers Thursday by the Penguins, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Smith inked a one-year deal with the Penguins in the offseason despite playing most of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors. Smith had seven goals and 17 assists in 39 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season and added a goal and three helpers in nine NHL games with the Penguins. Look for the defenseman to spend most of the season in the AHL, if he passes through waivers.