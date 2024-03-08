Smith and Jake Guentzel were traded from the Penguins to the Hurricanes in exchange for Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Smith hasn't seen any NHL action this season, but he has 56 points over 90 contests at the AHL level over the last two years. The Hurricanes' strong defense corps likely means he won't be receiving a call-up unless injuries occur. Over the previous three seasons, Smith gained 123 games of NHL experience, logging 47 points, so he may have some scoring upside from the blue line if he gets another look.