Smith signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Smith signed a one-way deal after spending most of the 2022-23 season in the minors. Smith managed seven goals and 24 points in 39 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while picking up a goal and three assists in nine games with Pittsburgh. The defenseman was a first-team rookie All-Star in 2020-21 with New Jersey. We'll see if the 23-year-old can find his game again at the NHL level.