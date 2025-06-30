Smith was not given a qualifying offer by the Hurricanes on Monday.

Smith spent the bulk of the 2024-25 campaign playing in the minors, only suiting up with Carolina eight times. In those appearances, the 25-year-old defenseman managed one goal, one assist and 14 shots while averaging a mere 13:40 of ice time. The best Smith can likely hope for this offseason is a two-way deal, but he may have to settle for a minor-league-only contract.