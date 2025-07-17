Smith agreed to terms on a contract with Dinamo Minsk (KHL) on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Smith was not given a qualifying offer by the Penguins this offseason, and it appears he has been unable to land an NHL deal. The 25-year-old blueliner saw action in eight games for the Hurricanes last year in which he generated one goal on 14 shots, one assist and two hits while averaging just 13:40 of ice time. Given his age, it's possible Smith will get another shot at an NHL deal, but he will need to impress in the KHL first.