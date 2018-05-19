Predators' Alexei Emelin: Discarded by Preds, will test free agency
Emelin will not return to the Predators next season, The Tennessean reports.
Knowing Ryan Ellis would miss the first half of last season with a knee injury, the Preds acquired Emelin from the Golden Knights last July to help fill the gap. However, once Ellis returned in January, Emelin went from skating 19-20 minutes per game alongside P.K. Subban to playing 14-15 minutes in a third pairing role. Furthermore, he was mostly ineffective during the postseason and was a healthy scratch for three of the Preds' final four games against the Jets. Now a pending unrestricted free agent, the 31-year-old blueliner will look to catch on with a new team this summer.
