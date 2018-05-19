Emelin will not return to the Predators next season, The Tennessean reports.

Knowing Ryan Ellis would miss the first half of last season with a knee injury, the Preds acquired Emelin from the Golden Knights last July to help fill the gap. However, once Ellis returned in January, Emelin went from skating 19-20 minutes per game alongside P.K. Subban to playing 14-15 minutes in a third pairing role. Furthermore, he was mostly ineffective during the postseason and was a healthy scratch for three of the Preds' final four games against the Jets. Now a pending unrestricted free agent, the 31-year-old blueliner will look to catch on with a new team this summer.