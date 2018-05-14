Predators' Alexei Emelin: Secures nine points in 2017-18
Emelin scored one goal and pitched in eight assists in 76 games during 2017-18, while averaging 16:53 of ice time and blocking 109 shots.
Although Emelin's point total was very similar to the marks he posted in Montreal, his physicality appeared to take a dip, a likely result of his decreased ice time as he averaged over 19 minutes for his old team. Emelin posted 181 hits which was the first time in three seasons he'd totaled under 300, and the 109 blocked shots were his least of any full season since his rookie campaign. The 32-year-old was also deployed in a more defensive role as he had a 57 percent start rate in his own zone, but had strong play on the third pairing as he went plus-nine on the season, a new career high. Emelin is set to be an unrestricted free agent, so he could find a new home besides Nashville for 2018-19.
