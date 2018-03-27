Predators' Alexei Emelin: Practices Tuesday
Emelin -- who is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury -- took the ice for morning skate Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Emelin has been sidelined for the last couple of games after logging just 9:15 of ice time last Thursday against Toronto -- likely because of the issue. The blueliner's presence at practice Tuesday suggests he could be an option for the evening's lineup against the Wild, but more information on his status for the matchup should be revealed as the day progresses.
