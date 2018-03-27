Predators' Alexei Emelin: Ready to roll Tuesday
Emelin (upper body) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Emelin has missed Nashville's last two games due to an upper-body injury, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's morning skate, which was the first indication he'd likely be available for the Predators' matchup with Minnesota. The 31-year-old blueliner, who's notched one goal and nine points in 70 contests this season, will skate with Matt Irwin on Nashville's bottom pairing against the Wild.
