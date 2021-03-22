Harpur recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Harpur had the lone assist on Eeli Tolvanen's third-period goal, which tied the game at 3-3. The assist was Harpur's first NHL point since the 2018-19 campaign, when he had a goal and four helpers in 51 games with the Senators. The 26-year-old blueliner has added 16 shots, 11 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 13 contests for the Predators this year. He'll likely bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad until some of Nashville's injured blueliners are able to return.