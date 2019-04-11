Predators' Brian Boyle: Contributes assist
Boyle picked up an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1 of their seven-game series.
Boyle ended the regular season on an eight-game point drought, but quickly put an end to that with his first playoff point since 2016-17. Boyle registered 24 points (18 goals, six helpers) over 73 games between the Devils and Predators this year.
