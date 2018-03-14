Jarnkrok was helped off the ice by the trainers during the third period of Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was hit on the forecheck by Winnipeg's Andrew Copp, and appeared to go head first into the boards. After being tended to by the medical staff, he shortly exited down the tunnel, and should have his medical status updated by Thursday's tilt against Arizona. If Jarnkrok isn't able to suit up for the contest, Colton Sissons should move into his third line slot.