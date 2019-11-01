Jarnkrok scored a pair of short-handed goals on his only two shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary.

You don't see a stat line like that very often, but Jarnkrok scored back-to-back shorties in the second period to increase Nashville's 2-1 lead to 4-1. The 28-year-old is already halfway to the 10 goals he scored all of last season and has 11 points through his first 13 games. He's never topped more than 16 goals in an NHL season but has a chance at 20 at his current pace.