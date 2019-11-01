Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Picks up pair of shorties
Jarnkrok scored a pair of short-handed goals on his only two shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary.
You don't see a stat line like that very often, but Jarnkrok scored back-to-back shorties in the second period to increase Nashville's 2-1 lead to 4-1. The 28-year-old is already halfway to the 10 goals he scored all of last season and has 11 points through his first 13 games. He's never topped more than 16 goals in an NHL season but has a chance at 20 at his current pace.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Finishes win with goal•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Finds twine•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Two-assist night•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Notches first helper of season•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Factors in all of team's scoring•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Adds helper in win over Kings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.