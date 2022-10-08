Smith recorded an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The assist was Smith's first career point in 10 NHL games. He saw 11:18 of ice time in the contest, playing in a fourth-line role, though he's far from a lock to be an everyday player in 2022-23. Smith had 41 points in 59 contests with AHL Milwaukee last season, but at 26 years old, he's yet to establish himself much at the NHL level. The forward's on a two-way deal for this season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him bounce between leagues.