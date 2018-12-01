Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Promoted to top level
Tolvanen was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
This news is going to raise a lot of eyebrows considering Tolvanen is one of the most promising prospects around. Nashville took him in the first-round (30th overall) of the 2017 draft, with the sleek-sniping winger dominating the junior league in his home country to the tune of 90 goals and 95 assists over 96 games, plus, on top of a three-game cup of coffee in the NHL last season, he has experience playing in both the AHL and KHL. Tolvanen is worth a speculative pickup in redraft leagues, but he's probably been floating around in dynasty pools for quite some time.
More News
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Showcasing skills at Worlds•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Ready for NHL debut Saturday•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Secures entry-level deal•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Terminates KHL contract•
-
Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Posts hat trick in KHL season opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...