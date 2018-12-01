Tolvanen was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

This news is going to raise a lot of eyebrows considering Tolvanen is one of the most promising prospects around. Nashville took him in the first-round (30th overall) of the 2017 draft, with the sleek-sniping winger dominating the junior league in his home country to the tune of 90 goals and 95 assists over 96 games, plus, on top of a three-game cup of coffee in the NHL last season, he has experience playing in both the AHL and KHL. Tolvanen is worth a speculative pickup in redraft leagues, but he's probably been floating around in dynasty pools for quite some time.