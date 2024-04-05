Sherwood notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Sherwood set up Michael McCarron's tally in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The helper was Sherwood's second in the last three games. The fourth-line winger doesn't get many chances to contribute, but he's still put together a decent season with 24 points, 96 shots on net, 215 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-16 rating over 62 appearances.