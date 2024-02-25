Sherwood scored twice in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Sherwood saw a team-low 11:15 of ice time, but he was still able to make an impact with the Predators' first and third goals. The 28-year-old has four points over his last four games. It's a good enough stretch to keep him in the lineup over Denis Gurianov and Egor Afanasyev. Sherwood has seven goals, a career-high 15 points, 67 shots on net, 150 hits and a plus-8 rating through 44 appearances this season.