Sherwood scored an empty-net goal and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Sherwood put the finishing touch on the Predators' win to even the series at 1-1. The 29-year-old entered Tuesday on a three-game slump. He produced 10 goals, 27 points, 110 shots on net, 234 hits and 41 PIM in 68 regular-season appearances. Sherwood can chip in some depth scoring, but he's likely to remain in a fourth-line role throughout the playoffs.