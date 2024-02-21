Sherwood notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Sherwood has an assist in each of the last two games after going 14 contests without a point. That dry spell lasted over two months, as the winger ended up being a scratch 12 times during the drought. He's been on the fourth line lately, which isn't likely to be a great spot for him to build his offense. He's up to 13 points, 64 shots on net, 142 hits and a plus-6 rating through 42 appearances. He'll have a new career high in points the next time he gets on the scoresheet.