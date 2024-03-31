Sherwood registered an assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche, along with a shot on goal, a hit and a blocked shot.

Sherwood has been a pleasant surprise in his first full season as a Pred. Now with a career-high 23 points (9G, 14A), he has been a solid source of secondary scoring from the team's bottom six. He continues to skate mainly on the team's fourth line alongside Cole Smith and Michael McCarron.